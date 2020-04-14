Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates Wife In 7th Wedding Anniversary (Video)

42-year-old Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah have come a long way as they mark their 7th wedding anniversary on April 13th, 2020.

The lovebirds took to social media space, Instagram to pen romantic notes to each other, reminiscing how they started and attributing the glory to God for where they are now.

Bassey wrote in celebration of his wife as she also penned down a few words to celebrate him.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Stay Calm — Nathaniel Bassey Tells Nigerians

The singer wrote in part: “About 12 years ago I met her. Went on a ministry assignment to Eket Akwa Ibom State.

“She was assigned to protocol the woman of God @bemighoomayuku I was ministering with.

“Not knowing she left her spiritual responsibility to desire this guest music minister (Just kidding)”

See Full Post Here: