Entertainment

Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates Wife In 7th Wedding Anniversary (Video)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family...
Read more
National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast

On Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari made his second nationwide broadcast about the Federal Government's effort in battling the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.NCDC...
Read more
Michael Isaac

42-year-old Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah have come a long way as they mark their 7th wedding anniversary on April 13th, 2020.

The lovebirds took to social media space, Instagram to pen romantic notes to each other, reminiscing how they started and attributing the glory to God for where they are now.

Bassey wrote in celebration of his wife as she also penned down a few words to celebrate him.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Stay Calm — Nathaniel Bassey Tells Nigerians

The singer wrote in part: “About 12 years ago I met her. Went on a ministry assignment to Eket Akwa Ibom State.

“She was assigned to protocol the woman of God @bemighoomayuku I was ministering with.

“Not knowing she left her spiritual responsibility to desire this guest music minister (Just kidding)”

See Full Post Here:

View this post on Instagram

About 12 years ago I met her. Went on a ministry assignment to Eket Akwa Ibom State. She was assigned to protocol the woman of God @bemighoomayuku I was ministering with. Not knowing she left her spiritual responsibility to desire this guest music minister 😎😂 (Just kidding) Anyway, long story short, She agreed to marry me. And there was nothing in the material to motivate her. Well, I remember telling her “I love God, and I work hard, and if you agree to marry me, I’ll take you away from this mkpok local government 😄and we would travel the entire world impacting lives for Christ..” Sure she thought within her “…😏 with this your Akpuruka Kia car 🚙 abi ..😒?” At the end, she entered that same Akpuruka motor 😌. And the rest they say is history. I remember someone saying to her “Is this the best you can do for your self???” But hey! She took the risk. And today she says it was well worth it. We called our wedding/marriage THE SARANATA PROJECT. Coined from both our names. And the God who does not abandon His projects has been helping us. Through thick and thin, He has kept us. We have both seen The forces of hell and darkness literally come for us. I mean, Real attack. Well, understandably so. They can’t stand the damage we keep doing to them. But each time, we have come out victoriously. So today, I say THANK YOU LORD. We are here because you kept us. And to my darling, I say Thank you for taking that leap of faith. It takes one with deep conviction to have done so, even when I said I had no regular salary etc. 😀. So please don’t judge her when she looks so beautiful and has the good things of life. SHE PAID THE PRICE. My prayer today is Psalm 138:8. “The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.” ‭‭Psalms‬ ‭138:8‬ ‭KJV‬‬ He will perfect that which concerns us, and never abandon His project, in Jesus’ name. Happy anniversary Honey ! @saranata00

A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) on

Previous articleCOVID-19: Lagos Charges Residents On Maintaining Social Distancing
Next articleYemi Alade Replies Fan Who Said Coronavirus Has Made Artists Broke
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Asa Performs Davido’s ‘IF’ On Live Instagram (Video)

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Asa thrilled Nigerians with her amazing performance on her Instagram live on Monday.The highlight of the performance was when she performed...
Read more

Covid-19: Tacha Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has reacted to the extended lockdown of Lagos, FCT and Ogun states.Speaking via her official Twitter handle shortly...
Read more

‘This Is The Worst Time To Be Single And Alone’ – Johnny Drille (Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has reacted to the lockdown as he may just have pointed out that he is in need of a...
Read more

‘Credit Everyone’s Account With 10K’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the extension of the lockdown by the federal government.According to Toke, fourteen days more is about...
Read more
- Advertisement -