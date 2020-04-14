Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates Wife In 7th Wedding Anniversary (Video)

42-year-old Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife Sarah have come a long way as they mark their 7th wedding anniversary on April 13th, 2020.
The lovebirds took to social media space, Instagram to pen romantic notes to each other, reminiscing how they started and attributing the glory to God for where they are now.
Bassey wrote in celebration of his wife as she also penned down a few words to celebrate him.
About 12 years ago I met her. Went on a ministry assignment to Eket Akwa Ibom State.
She was assigned to protocol the woman of God @bemighoomayuku I was ministering with.
Not knowing she left her spiritual responsibility to desire this guest music minister (Just kidding)
About 12 years ago I met her. Went on a ministry assignment to Eket Akwa Ibom State. She was assigned to protocol the woman of God @bemighoomayuku I was ministering with. Not knowing she left her spiritual responsibility to desire this guest music minister 😎😂 (Just kidding) Anyway, long story short, She agreed to marry me. And there was nothing in the material to motivate her. Well, I remember telling her “I love God, and I work hard, and if you agree to marry me, I’ll take you away from this mkpok local government 😄and we would travel the entire world impacting lives for Christ..” Sure she thought within her “…😏 with this your Akpuruka Kia car 🚙 abi ..😒?” At the end, she entered that same Akpuruka motor 😌. And the rest they say is history. I remember someone saying to her “Is this the best you can do for your self???” But hey! She took the risk. And today she says it was well worth it. We called our wedding/marriage THE SARANATA PROJECT. Coined from both our names. And the God who does not abandon His projects has been helping us. Through thick and thin, He has kept us. We have both seen The forces of hell and darkness literally come for us. I mean, Real attack. Well, understandably so. They can’t stand the damage we keep doing to them. But each time, we have come out victoriously. So today, I say THANK YOU LORD. We are here because you kept us. And to my darling, I say Thank you for taking that leap of faith. It takes one with deep conviction to have done so, even when I said I had no regular salary etc. 😀. So please don’t judge her when she looks so beautiful and has the good things of life. SHE PAID THE PRICE. My prayer today is Psalm 138:8. “The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth for ever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.” Psalms 138:8 KJV He will perfect that which concerns us, and never abandon His project, in Jesus’ name. Happy anniversary Honey ! @saranata00