National Assembly To Resume Plenary On Tuesday

The Nigerian Senate has announced that it will resume plenary session on Tuesday by 10:00am.

This was confirmed by Senator Ajiobola Bashiru from Osun state.

This is coming after a five-week break to enable the containment of the coronavirus pandemic.

The senate and the House of Representatives went on break on March 24 before President Mohammadu Buhari announced lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states.

The House of Representatives had announced that it would resume plenary on Tuesday after about five weeks break occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.