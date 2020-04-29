National Grid Collapses, Plunges Generation To 2,983mw

The transmission company of Nigeria(TCN) has confirmed that the national grid suffered a collapse in the early hours of Wednesday.

However, the system was quickly restored with power generation dropping to 2,900 megawatts afterwards.

According to a statement by the company’s Public Affairs manager Ndidi Mbah, the cause of the collapse has not yet been ascertained.

“TCN would commence investigations into the cause of the supply loss as soon as full recovery is achieved.

“We are committed to ensuring grid stability and consistent bulk power supply, especially at this time of the pandemic.”