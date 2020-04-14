NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.

A family spokesperson confirmed her death in a statement released by his team on Monday.

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th,” the statement said.

“Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, a mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

Before her death, Karl-Anthony disclosed that his mom had been battling the virus for more than a month and had been placed in an induced coma on Instagram.