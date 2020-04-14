Sports

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family...
Read more
National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast

On Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari made his second nationwide broadcast about the Federal Government's effort in battling the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.NCDC...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.

A family spokesperson confirmed her death in a statement released by his team on Monday.

“Jackie, as she was affectionately known among family and friends, had been battling the virus for more than a month when she succumbed on April 13th,” the statement said.

Karl-Anthony
Minnesota Timberwolves’ Tweet

“Jackie was many things to many people — a wife, a mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring and extremely loving person who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

READ ALSO – Popular Sports Photographer, Anthony Causi Dies Of Coronavirus

Before her death, Karl-Anthony disclosed that his mom had been battling the virus for more than a month and had been placed in an induced coma on Instagram.

Previous articleYemi Alade Replies Fan Who Said Coronavirus Has Made Artists Broke
Next articleIK Ogbonna Reacts To Extension Of Lockdown In Lagos
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Popular Sports Photographer, Anthony Causi Dies Of Coronavirus

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Popular sports photographer, Anthony Causi has died of Coronavirus. This is coming weeks after he shared updates on his health from his sickbed and...
Read more

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.Drogba, who scored 65...
Read more

Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the Coronavirus.According to Pro Wrestling Sheet,...
Read more

Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo over a month since he...
Read more
- Advertisement -