NCDC Apologises For Mistake In Coronavirus Update, Says Total Now 209

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC) has issued an unreserved apology to the general public for giving a wrong update on the numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

Read Also: Six Coronavirus Patients Escape From Isolation Center

According to the agency, the total number of cases in Nigeria as of 10.30 pm on Friday is 209 and not 210 that was earlier reported.

“On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case https://t.co/oq2FA6zvpY

“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE

“The correct breakdown is as follows:

Lagos- 11

Osun- 6

FCT- 3

Edo- 3

Ondo- 1

Oyo- 1

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday.

“The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria.”

CORRECTION 1/4 On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. An error has been discovered in this report as follows: ⚫️ There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and NOT a new case pic.twitter.com/oq2FA6zvpY — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020

Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from OYO STATE The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos- 11

Osun- 6

FCT- 3

Edo- 3

Ondo- 1

Oyo- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020

As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 209 confirmed cases

25 discharged

4 deaths For a breakdown of cases by states- https://t.co/zQrpNeOfet Lagos- 109

FCT- 41

Osun- 20

Oyo- 9

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 7

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 4, 2020