NCDC Confirms 10 Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed ten fresh cases of coronavirus, Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 224.

This comes after five cases were reportedly confirmed on Saturday.

The agency broke the news via Twitter with the words;

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 6 in Lagos, 2 in FCT and 2 in Edo.

As at 11:15 am 5th April there are 224 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-seven have been discharged with five deaths”

See the post below: