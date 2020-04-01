NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 151.

“Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State

As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths



As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are

151 confirmed cases

9 discharged

2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time- covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3”

