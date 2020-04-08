CoronavirusNational News

NCDC Confirms 16 New Cases Of COVID-19

By Amaka Odozi

Coronavirus

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Coronavirus

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner...
National News

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers...
National News

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in...
National News

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day...
Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 16 new cases of Coronavirus, COVID-19 across the country, bringing the total to 254.

The agency broke the news by releasing a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Delta and Katsina also recorded their first cases.

“Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

“As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths,” NCDC tweeted.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Nollywood Actress, Anike Alajogun Tests Positive In UK

See the tweet below:

The agency’s tweet
Previous articleBREAKING: Katsina Records First COVID-19 Death
Next articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th April 2020
