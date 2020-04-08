NCDC Confirms 16 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 16 new cases of Coronavirus, COVID-19 across the country, bringing the total to 254.

The agency broke the news by releasing a statement via Twitter on Tuesday.

Delta and Katsina also recorded their first cases.

“Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina.

“As at 09:30 pm 7th April, there are 254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths,” NCDC tweeted.

See the tweet below: