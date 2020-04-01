NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty-three new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

Also Read: COVID-19: Buhari Approves Release Of 70,000MT Of Grains

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.

NCDC wrote:

Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State

As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths