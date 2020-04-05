Coronavirus

NCDC Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 214.

Breaking news- Nigeria records 5 news cases of the novel Coronavirus
Breaking news- Nigeria records 5 news cases of the novel Coronavirus

The agency broke the news via Twitter, stating that three of the cases were recorded in Bauchi State while two in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The statement reads;

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths.”

Read Also: Over 6,700 Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus In Africa

See the tweet below:

The agency's tweet
The agency’s tweet

