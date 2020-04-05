NCDC Confirms Five New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus, Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 214.

The agency broke the news via Twitter, stating that three of the cases were recorded in Bauchi State while two in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The statement reads;

“Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT.

As at 10:10 pm 4th April there are 214 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty-five have been discharged with four deaths.”

