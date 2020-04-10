Coronavirus

NCDC Records 14 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in the country so far to 288.

The NCDC confirmed the latest figure – which rose from 276 – in a tweet on Thursday evening.

Of the 14 cases, 13 were confirmed in Lagos while Delta recorded a new case – bringing the total confirmed case in the south-south state to two.

With the new confirmed cases, Lagos which has been described as the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria now has 158 infections.

