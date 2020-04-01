National News

NCDC Records Four New Coronavirus Cases; Total Cases Rise To 139

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the country.

As of the time of filing in this report, there are 139 confirmed cases with nine discharged while two deaths have been recorded in the country.

Also Read: ‘Coronavirus Has Exposed Nigeria’s Poor Healthcare System’ – Gbajabiamila

With the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Lagos now has 82 reported while the FCT has 28.

The Agency tweeted:

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

