Netherlands Top Division, Eredivisie 2019/2020 Season Cancelled

The Eredivisie, Netherlands top division has been cancelled for the season with no title winner and no teams relegated.

The move comes after the national government banned major events until 1 September because of coronavirus.

Ajax led the table from AZ Alkmaar on goal difference with nine games left but will not be named champions.

Both Ajax and AZ Alkmaar will go into the Champions League qualifying stages, pending ratification by Uefa.

No sides will be relegated or promoted, meaning Cambuur – who topped the second tier and held an 11-point gap over the play-off positions – will not go up.