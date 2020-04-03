Entertainment

Never Marry A Lady You Haven’t Seen Without Makeup – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Nigerian author, Reno Omokri is of the opinion that no one should marry a woman they have never seen without makeup.

Sharing a before and after makeup photo of a young lady, he wrote;

Read Also: You Fasted And Prayed But Still Got Denied Visa – Reno Omokri Gives Reason For This

”This is the reason why I said you should never marry anyone you have not seen without makeup.

“In fact, some marriages should be dissolvable on the basis of fraud. This is not makeup. This is deception, intended to lure men into a union they would not have entered otherwise.

“Makeup should enhance your beauty. It should not transform you into what you are not. ‪#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets

 

