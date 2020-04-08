Trending

Never Spoil An Apology With An Excuse – Omokri

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
CoronavirusVerity Awala - 0

BREAKING: Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos state has recorded third death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner of health, has disclosed.The commissioner...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Katsina Government Lifts Ban On Friday Prayers

The Katsina State Government has lifted a ban on Friday prayers, following stakeholders meeting with religious leaders, traditional rulers...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Chinese Medical Team Arrives Nigeria Today

A 15-member medical team from China ate expected to arrive the country today.The Chinese medical team will be in...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

35 Nigerian Senators Asked To Go For Coronavirus Test

A group known as Civil Society Coalition Against COVID-19 (CISCAC) has asked 35 senators who recently attended a three-day...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

”The only thing that comes with terms and conditions is a contract,” these are the words of Nigerian author Reno Omokri as he explained what an apology really means.

Taking to his IG page, Reno noted that apologies are not supposed to come with excuses as that defeats the true purpose of it.

Read Also: Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

”The only thing that comes with terms and conditions is a contract. Once an apology comes with conditions, it ceases to be an apology and instantly becomes a justification. An error is a sign of human weakness.

”A justification is a sign of human wickedness Never spoil an apology with an excuse. Apologise, or don’t apologise. There are some words that should never feature in an apology. Eg: * But* However * Though * Perhaps

”Just apologise and allow your error die a natural death ‪#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”

Previous articleFire Guts Accountant-General’s Office In Abuja (Photos)
Next articleMy Future Husband Must Be A Footballer Or President’s Son: Bobrisky
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Give Every Lagosian N25k If You Intend To Extend Lockdown -Nollywood Actor Tells Sanwo-olu

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to write an open letter to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu asking...
Read more

COVID-19: How To Double Your Finances This Isolation Period

Metro News Victor - 0
SEVERAL REAL WAYS TO EARN MONEY WITHOUT A JOB AND WITHOUT LEAVING HOMEThe crisis caused by the coronavirus requires us to solve a number...
Read more

COVID-19: Access Bank Launches AccessMore Mobile App For Seamless Transactions

Metro News Victor - 0
As part of its effort to ensure its customers have easy access to their funds and can carry out seamless transactions during these uncertain...
Read more

Stop Insulting Oyakhilome, Apostle Suleman Tells Nigerians

Trending Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The general overseer of Omega Fire Minister, Apostle Johnson Suleman has asked Nigerians to stop insulting Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his comment linking 5g...
Read more
- Advertisement -