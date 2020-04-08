Never Spoil An Apology With An Excuse – Omokri

”The only thing that comes with terms and conditions is a contract,” these are the words of Nigerian author Reno Omokri as he explained what an apology really means.

Taking to his IG page, Reno noted that apologies are not supposed to come with excuses as that defeats the true purpose of it.

Read Also: Women Who Think Their boyfriends Are Stingy Have Low Morals – Reno Omokri

”The only thing that comes with terms and conditions is a contract. Once an apology comes with conditions, it ceases to be an apology and instantly becomes a justification. An error is a sign of human weakness.

”A justification is a sign of human wickedness Never spoil an apology with an excuse. Apologise, or don’t apologise. There are some words that should never feature in an apology. Eg: * But* However * Though * Perhaps

”Just apologise and allow your error die a natural death ‪#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets”