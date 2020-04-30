Never Stop Learning, Jaywon Advises Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has advised that one should never stop learning even if life is at a standstill.

According to the popular singer, the knowledge of today would be useful for the future.

Read Also: Lockdown: We Can’t Party Even If We Have Cloths, Jaywon Laments

The talented singer made this known in a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 29th April.

See what he tweeted below:

“Even if life seems to be at a standstill, never stop learning, for what you learn now will be the key to your future”