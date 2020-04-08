New York Post Reports Funke Akindele’s House Party

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has been featured in a report on popular American Daily Newspaper, ‘New York Post’

The actress, who was recently arrested and arraigned in court over faulting the lockdown order in Lagos state was dragged by the media organisation.

In the article, the New York Post drew her readers attention to the fact that Funke had been the face of ‘stay-at-home and maintain social distancing’ by the NCDC.

New York Post went further to describe the actress based on her actions as a ‘COVIDIOT’

See Post Here: