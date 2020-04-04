Neymar Donates $1M To Fight Coronavirus

According to reports, Brazilian winger, Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in his country.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, the world’s third-highest-paid footballer, donated part of the money to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the rest to a charitable fund in Brazil.

Neymar, followed in the footsteps of PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who last month made what was described as a major donation — amount undisclosed — to a French charity helping fight the impact of COVID-19.

Neymar had made the generous gesture without putting his name to it, however, Brazilian television channel SBT revealed that the national team striker had made the donation.