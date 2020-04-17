National News

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Ihedioha’s IMC Willing To Confess About Alleged 19.63bn Misappropriation Of Funds: Imo Govt

 The Imo State government says the Interim Management Committee, IMC, chairmen under former administration of Emeka Ihedioha, have said...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Dickson Etuhu Gets Five-Year Ban For Match Fixing In Sweden

Former Nigeria international, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football activities in Sweden for five years after his...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow the weekly Juma’at congregational prayers.

Recall that the Niger state government after confirming the index case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state announced a total lockdown in the State.

Also Read: Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

In a surprising move on Friday morning, the North Central State relaxed the order for Muslims in the State to attend Jumaat service between 11am and 3pm.

The announcement was made in a tweet in the early hour of Friday on the Twitter handle of the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

Previous articleKwam 1 Denies Alleged Affair With Alaafin Of Oyo’s Wife (Photo)
Next articleTiwa Savage Shows Off Her Son’s Colorful Handiwork
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Lockdown: 2 Months Free Electricity Not For Everybody: FG

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.According to a statement by the Speaker, Femi...
Read more

Akwa Ibom Extends Lockdown By One Week

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part of measures to contain the...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 17th April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 17th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food items To Low-Income FamiliesDelta...
Read more

Lockdown: Ekweremadu Condemns Alleged Extrajudicial Killings By Security Operatives

National News Valerie Oke - 0
Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has aired his displeasure at the report of extrajudicial killings in several parts of the country by security...
Read more
- Advertisement -