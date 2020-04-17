Niger Govt Lifts Ban On Juma’at Prayers

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello has on Friday relaxed the lockdown order in the State to allow the weekly Juma’at congregational prayers.

Recall that the Niger state government after confirming the index case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state announced a total lockdown in the State.

In a surprising move on Friday morning, the North Central State relaxed the order for Muslims in the State to attend Jumaat service between 11am and 3pm.

The announcement was made in a tweet in the early hour of Friday on the Twitter handle of the Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.