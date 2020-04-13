Entertainment

Nigeria Don Tire Me, Yemi Alade Laments

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has cried out that she is tired Nigeria.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she said the government

can do better to make life better for ordinary citizens.

Read Also: Relief Package: Yemi Alade Slams Lagos Govt For Giving 3 Loaves Of Bread For A Family Of 6

She said she has been hearing generators go on since she was a baby and that has not changed yet.

She said:

“As in Naija just tire person, the government can do better …. I have been hearing Generators go on since I was born. NEPA eh don do. Dubai no get 2 head.”

