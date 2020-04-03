National News

Nigeria Faced With Unprecedented Economic Challenge – Osinbajo

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has conceded that the country is currently ladened with economic woes that have never been recorded by any past government in the history of the country.

He made this known at the inaugural meeting of the Economic Sustainability Committee set up by President Muhammdu Buhari on Monday to look into and foster solutions to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and crashing oil prices.

He said:

“We must communicate to our people where we are now, and that we can no longer assume we are still where we used to be.

Read Also: BREAKING: Osun Records Six Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

”We are faced with a challenge that no government in the history of Nigeria has ever faced. So, we have to redesign our economic planning and change our thinking.”

