‘Nigeria Has Become A Debtor And A Beggar Nation’ – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the increasing debt profile of Nigeria as IMF approves N3.4billion emergency loan for Nigeria.

Recall that on Tuesday, the Board of IMF, approved $3.4 billion emergency support for Nigeria to address the severe impact of the COVID-19.

This came hours after the Senate gave accelerated approval for President Muhammadu Buhari’s N850billion loan request.

Reacting to this development, the former lawmaker expressed that Nigeria has finally arrived the status of a debtor and a beggar nation described by General Sani Abacha when he took power.

