Nigeria Has Lost De-Facto President: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Kyari’s Death

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has reacted to the death of Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Kyari was confirmed dead by the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Saturday morning.

Kanu expressed that with the death of Abba Kayri, China “will go on more burnings of Nigeria’s public institutions.”

He tweeted: “As Nigeria grapples with an impostor President (#JubrilAlSudani) & a dead de-facto President (KYARI), the #Chinese will go on more BURNINGS of Nigeria’s public institutions to obliterate evidence of their corrupt dealings with the #Fulani cabal that controls the #Zoo. Be warned!