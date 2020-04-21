Nigeria Is In Trouble, Fani Kayode Raises Alarm

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has raised the alarm that Nigeria is in big trouble following reports that crude oil now sells for $11 USD dollars per barrel.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he further raised the alarm that the country is heading into deep recession with the report.

He wrote:

Nigerian crude oil is now trading at $11 USD dollars per barrel whilst it costs almost $30 to produce that same barrel.

We are in a mess! Our nation is in trouble and we are heading for not just a recession but a full-blown depression. Nigerians need to brace up for the worse!