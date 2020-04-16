Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

NCDC said the new cases were discovered in five different states.

“18 Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta, 1 in Niger,” NCDC tweeted.

“As at 11:20 pm 15th April, there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths”

“As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT”