Nigeria’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed the death of two patients of coronavirus in the country.

“Two new deaths have been recorded in Lagos and Edo State,” NCDC said.

NCDC also confirmed 20 new cases of the disease, taking the total cases to 210.

A breakdown of the new cases showed that 11 were in Lagos, three in the federal capital territory, three in Edo, Two in Osun and one in Ondo.