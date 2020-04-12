National News

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

By Verity Awala

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me: Charles Soludo

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Discharged From Hospital

$6.9bn Loan: Stop Looting With COVID-19, PDP Tells FG Officials

Verity Awala

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election said this on Sunday in his Easter message to Christians.

Speaking in a few tweets said that he has strong faith in God that the nation in togetherness will bid farewell to COVID-19.

He said: I wish all Nigerians, and Christians around the world, a happy #Easter. I have strong faith in God that Nigeria will rise and defeat this scourge and together we will bid farewell to #COVID__19.

Read Also: Atiku’s Son Speaks From Isolation, Says He Hopes To Be Out Soon (Video)

However, we must not aim to return to normal. We must profit from our experiences, and return to better than normal. We must return to increased patriotism, increased productivity, increased victory against our common challenges, and increased Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.

