Nigerian Army Kills 105 Boko Haram Terrorists In Yobe

Brave Nigerian soldiers have killed 105 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP terrorists in Yobe State. The operation was carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) at Buni Gari area of Yobe.

This was disclosed by the Commander, Sector 2 OPLD, Brig Gen. Lawrence Araba while briefing the Chief of Army Staff and his entourage on Sunday.

Consequently, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, applauded the troops for their gallantry and resilience that led to the killing of the 105 terrorists at Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State on Saturday the 18th of April 2020.

He gave the commendation when he visited the injured troops at the Field Ambulance Logistics Base 3 Damaturu and Special Forces’ School in Buni Yadi on Sunday.

The visit was sequel to the successes recorded by the troops in neutralizing 105 Boko Haram and ISWAP Criminals who attempted to infiltrate/attack Buni Gari Village in Yobe State on the 18th of April 2020.