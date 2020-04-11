Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.

Adedeji died on Thursday 9 April. He was 62.

He was the latest of Nigerian professionals to succumb to the virus.

Adedeji was a well ‘respected and well-liked’ doctor at the Great Western Hospital in Swindon, before his death.

According to an ITV news report, Adedeji, was working as a locum registrar in the Emergency Department of the Hospital.

He took the job in August last year after working for London’s St Mary’s Accident and Emergency for years.

His family paid tribute to him saying ‘he died doing a job he loved’.

“We as a family are grateful to God for the life of Dr Edmond Adefolu Adedeji.

“He died doing a job he loved, serving others before himself. We would like to thank the staff and his colleagues for looking after him during his final days.

“He leaves behind a wife, three children and three grandchildren.”