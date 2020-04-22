Nigerian Man Arrested After Shooting From Balcony In UK (Video)

A Nigerian man, identified as Flexing Mike, has been arrested for firing shots from a balcony at Chatham in Kent, the United Kingdom, The Guardian reports.
Armed police descended on streets near a shopping centre following reports of someone on a balcony with weapons.
Roads around the Dockside area in Chatham, Kent, were closed off as officers moved in after video appeared to show nine shots being fired from a top-floor balcony.
Mike was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, Kent Police said.
Police retrieved four suspected imitation firearms at the scene.
In the videos he posted, Mike can be seen miming a diss song 2pac made for Notorious B.I.G.
Watch the video below:
