Nigerian Man Cries Out To Abike Dabiri Over Arrest In South Africa

A Nigerian man identified as @OsoOguleye has taken to his official Twitter handle to cry out to the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri over claims that he was arrested in South Africa.

According to the web user, the South African police was close to shooting him until he brought out his phone to do a live video recording of the incident.

He wrote:

“@abikedabiri I’ve just been arrested by Midrand Police in South Africa. I went to the shop to buy Bread and on my way back they arrested me. One of the police brought out his gun to shoot me. He had to drop it in his pocket when I did a live Video on Facebook. Just informing you.”