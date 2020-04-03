Nigerian Man Mourns Brother Who Died Of Coronavirus In England

A Nigerian man, Kola Adesina says he lost his brother to coronavirus in England

Adesina took to his Instagram to mourn his first cousin simply identified as Adeola, who recently died of Coronavirus in the UK.

In a post he shared on his Instagram page, Kola wrote”

”GONE.. I am crying, shouting and bawling.

“I just lost my first cousin Dee Ola to this dreadful disease in England. . It’s hitting home more harder and harder

“Going to miss you Dee… RIP.”

Lagos state government on Thursday discharged 11 patients having now tested negative to the COVID-19.