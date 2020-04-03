Metro NewsUncategorized

Nigerian Man Mourns Brother Who Died Of Coronavirus In England

By Temitope Alabi

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigeria Faced With Unprecedented Economic Challenge – Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has conceded that the country is currently ladened with economic woes that have never been...
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

SGF: Nothing FG Can Do About Businesses Using COVID-19 To Exploit Nigerians

The secretary to the government (SGF), Boss Mustapha has stated that the federal government of Nigeria is powerless against...
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 In Nigeria As Coronavirus Cases Ups

The Lassa Fever death toll has risen to 185 in Nigeria amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the...
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Global Number Of Cases Surpasses One Million

More than 1,002,159 people have been diagnosed with the index COVID-19 disease worldwide, according to figures collected and compiled...
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 3rd April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja...
Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian man, Kola Adesina says he lost his brother to coronavirus in England

Adesina took to his Instagram to mourn his first cousin simply identified as Adeola, who recently died of Coronavirus in the UK.

Read Also: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail Over Coronavirus Fears

In a post he shared on his Instagram page,  Kola wrote”

”GONE.. I am crying, shouting and bawling.

“I just lost my first cousin Dee Ola to this dreadful disease in England. . It’s hitting home more harder and harder

“Going to miss you Dee… RIP.”

Lagos state government on Thursday discharged 11 patients having now tested negative to the COVID-19.

Magic Of Unseen: TECNO Mobile Brings Wizkid And Guinness World Record ™ Title To Africa’s First Online Launch

Metro News Victor - 0
Last night, TECNO released its new camera phone, CAMON 15 series, through an online launch event which became a milestone in the smartphone industry...
Read more

Atiku’s Son Speaks From Isolation, Says He Hopes To Be Out Soon (Video)

Metro News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Mohameed Atiku, the son of former president Atiku Abubakar has finally spoken from isolation after contracting the novel coronavirus.Speaking via a now-viral video, he...
Read more

Falz Asks Simi, Adekunle Gold ‘Personal Question’ On Instagram (Video)

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana better known as Falz, had an interesting live Instagram session on Thursday with his colleagues, Simi and Adekunle Gold.During...
Read more

Lagos, Abuja Record New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 184

National News Editor - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to...
Read more
