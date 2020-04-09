Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 10th April 2020.

Coronavirus: Lockdown Order Still In Force, IGP Tells Nigerians

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the enforcement of the orders.

Coronavirus: 200 US-Based Nigerians Express Willingness To Return Home

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama says 200 Nigerians residing in the US have signified interest to be evacuated to Nigeria following the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal government handled the conditional cash transfer scheme, the presidency has fired back, stating that poor Nigerians are not people who can access the internet or have bank verification number (BVN).

FG Frees 2,600 Inmates Over Coronavirus

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates free as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi State

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state.

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus.

COVID-19: US Evacuates 997 American Citizens From Nigeria

The United States Mission in Nigeria has evacuated 997 Americans back home amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Coronavirus: Kwara State Government Orders Total Lockdown

The Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the total lockdown of Kwara State in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

Coronavirus: Abia State Government Relaxes Lockdown Ahead Of Easter

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved a relaxation of the extended 7-day lockdown in the state. The Governor pointed out that his approval was in view of the impending Easter celebrations.

NASS Reacts To Presidency’s Comments On NSIP

The leadership of the National Assembly has debunked claims that it labelled the National Social Investment Programmes by the federal government a failure.