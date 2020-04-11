Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 11th April 2020.



COVID-19: Why We Lifted Ban On Religious Gatherings – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari says the suspension on jummat prayers and church services across the state was lifted because of reports reaching the government on planned protests by residents of the state.

Bauchi Governor Attends Jummaat Prayer After Coronavirus Recovery

Few hours after leaving isolation centre, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on Friday, attended Jumma’at prayers.

‘No Fund Were Lost In Fire Incident Of Account General’s Office’ – Minister

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planninghas released an official statement in response to claims that money was lost in the recent fire outbreak at the office of the Accountant General of Nigeria in Abuja.

No Decision On Two Months Free Electricity – Power Minister

The office of the minister for power has come out to emphatically state that no decision has been made yet concerning providing Nigerians with two months of free electricity supply during the period of lockdown.

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown Over Religion – Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship. Obi stated this while speaking on Arise Television on Friday.

I Never Knew Nigeria’s Healthcare System Was This Bad – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has decried the poor state of Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure.

Presidency Knocks NASS, Says Poor Nigerians Don’t Need Internet, BVN To Access CCT

Barely 24 hours after the leadership of the National Assembly expressed displeasure at the manner in which the federal government handled the conditional cash transfer scheme, the presidency has fired back, stating that poor Nigerians are not people who can access the internet or have bank verification number (BVN).

FG Frees 2,600 Inmates Over Coronavirus

The minister for interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has announced that the federal government would set at least 2,600 inmates free as a preventive measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Yahaya Bello Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings In Kogi State

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has lifted the social distancing order imposed on religious congregations in mosques and churches across the state.

Coronavirus: NCDC Denies Spending N1bn On SMS

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has denied rumours that it spent N1 billion on SMS to Nigerians as the country battles Coronavirus