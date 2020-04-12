Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 12th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Wike Makes U-Turn, Cancels Permission For Easter Celebration

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has cancelled the concession granted to churches to hold Easter Church services in the state. Recall that Wike had relaxed the lockdown order in the state on Thursday.

Niger State Declares Total Lockdown For Two Weeks

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the complete lockdown of the state for 24 hours for the next two weeks.

Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the only way to defeat the deadly coronavirus currently ravaging nations, ChannelsTV reports.

COVID-19: Lagos State Roll Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fear Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had no connection with existing cases.

Tricycle Owners Move To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria. Following the lockdown, the masses have been seen opting for tricycles, popularly known as Keke, as the preferred means of transportation, thereby increasing its popularity in light of recent social distancing requirements.

We Are Yet To Recruit Workers – Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of Nigeria has begun the recruitment of 774 000 personnel across Nigerian as announced some days ago.

Don’t Treat Coronavirus Patients Privately – Minister Tells Health Workers

The Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has cautioned health workers against privately attending to patients suspected to be infected with Coronavirus.

COVID-19: Show Your Certificate, Work Experience – CAN Tells Chinese Doctors

A medical doctor who also doubles as the chairman of the Kogi state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria [CAN], Dr John Ibenu says Chinese doctors who recently arrived must present their certificate and disclose their years of experience before practising in the country.

Governor Obiano Orders Total Lockdown Of Anambra State

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has ordered the total lockdown of the State as a measure to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.