Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.
Here are the major headlines.
FG Explains Its Fight Against The Coronavirus
The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me – Charles Soludo
Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied against him in the last few days.
Buhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration
President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his official Twitter handle to rejoice with Christians on the occasion of Easter celebration.
Coronavirus: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients
Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.
COVID-19: NCDC Records 13 New Cases, Total Now 318 Cases
Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the only way to defeat the deadly coronavirus currently ravaging nations, ChannelsTV reports.
COVID-19: Lagos State Roll Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme
Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.
COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fear Of Community Transmission
The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had no connection with existing cases.
Tricycle Owners Move To Contain Spread Of COVID-19
Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria. Following the lockdown, the masses have been seen opting for tricycles, popularly known as Keke, as the preferred means of transportation, thereby increasing its popularity in light of recent social distancing requirements.
We Are Yet To Recruit Workers – Keyamo
The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of Nigeria has begun the recruitment of 774 000 personnel across Nigerian as announced some days ago