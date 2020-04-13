Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

FG Explains Its Fight Against The Coronavirus

The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

I Forgive Those Who Lied Against Me – Charles Soludo

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Soludo says he has forgiven those who lied against him in the last few days.

Buhari Rejoices With Christians On Easter Celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his official Twitter handle to rejoice with Christians on the occasion of Easter celebration.

Coronavirus: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients

Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

COVID-19: NCDC Records 13 New Cases, Total Now 318 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has confirmed thirteen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.