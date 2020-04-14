Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 14th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Lockdown Has Reduced Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria – FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the spread of the virus.

Lockdown: CAN Demands Reopening Of Churches

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent Coronavirus.

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passports

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai for using a fake passport.

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun State

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would shield them from the full weight of the law.

Lockdown: Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients

Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

COVID-19: NCDC Records 13 New Cases, Total Now 318 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has confirmed thirteen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.