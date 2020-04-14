Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 14th April 2020.
Lockdown Has Reduced Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria – FG
The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the spread of the virus.
Lockdown: CAN Demands Reopening Of Churches
According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent Coronavirus.
Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passports
A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai for using a fake passport.
Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun State
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would shield them from the full weight of the law.
Lockdown: Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work
Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.
Coronavirus: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients
Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.
COVID-19: NCDC Records 13 New Cases, Total Now 318 Cases
Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the only way to defeat the deadly coronavirus currently ravaging nations, ChannelsTV reports.
COVID-19: Lagos State Roll Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme
Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.
COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fear Of Community Transmission
The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had no connection with existing cases