Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th April 2020

By Michael Isaac

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the...
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month...
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family...
National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast

On Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari made his second nationwide broadcast about the Federal Government's effort in battling the...
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.NCDC...
Michael Isaac

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 14th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Lockdown Has Reduced Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria – FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the spread of the virus.

Lockdown: CAN Demands Reopening Of Churches

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent Coronavirus.

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passports

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man has been arrested in Dubai for using a fake passport.

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun State

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would shield them from the full weight of the law.

Lockdown: Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients

Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

COVID-19: NCDC Records 13 New Cases, Total Now 318 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)has confirmed thirteen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the only way to defeat the deadly coronavirus currently ravaging nations, ChannelsTV reports.

COVID-19: Lagos State Roll Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fear Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had no connection with existing cases

