Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 15th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Governor Okowa Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Delta State

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in the State as efforts of the State Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.

Akeredolu Announces Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Ondo State

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered an immediate curfew in the state. The order was issued on Tuesday by the state government and is expected to take immediate effect.

Feyemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by two weeks.

FG Terminates Cash Transfer System In Four States

The minister for humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts for cash transfers in four states in the country.

European Union Gives Nigeria €50m

The European Union has made a whopping donation of €50 million, which equates to 21 billion Naira in local currency towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

I Will Remain In The North East Until Boko Haram Is Defeated – Buratai

The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Buratai Tukur has vowed not to leave the forefront of battle against insurgency in the North-east region until the battle against the dreaded Book Haram sect has been won.

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the period of the last lockdown order.

Lockdown: Hunger Is A Bigger Pandemic – Ayada

Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade has warned that since there will be life after coronavirus, it may be wrong to completely shut down the economy without thinking about the livelihoods of the people.

Lockdown Has Reduced Spread Of Coronavirus In Nigeria – FG

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has expressed that restrictions put in place in the country in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic has slowed down the spread of the virus.

Lockdown: CAN Demands Reopening Of Churches

According to reports, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has demanded for the reopening of churches amidst the lockdown across the country to prevent Coronavirus.