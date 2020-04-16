Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Abuja, Ogun

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT by the federal government of Nigeria.

Buhari Writes UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson following his discharge from the hospital.

People With Over N5,000 In Account Won’t Get Palliatives – FG

The minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq says following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that palliatives be rolled out to Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown of some parts of the nation, part of the measure to identify beneficiaries would be to look at people with less than N5 000 in their accounts.

Lockdown: IGP Vows Sanction On Transporters Embarking On Night Trips

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned that the lockdown is for 24 hours adding that any motorist caught travelling at night would be arrested and decisively dealt with.

Governor Ortom Extends Lockdown, Declares Dusk To Dawn

Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has ordered dusk to dawn curfew in the state and also extended the lockdown of the state by 14 days over fear of the novel coronavirus.

Governor Okowa Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Delta State

Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced a dusk to dawn curfew in the State as efforts of the State Government to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.

Akeredolu Announces Dusk Till Dawn Curfew In Ondo State

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered an immediate curfew in the state. The order was issued on Tuesday by the state government and is expected to take immediate effect.

Feyemi Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks In Ekiti State

The Ekiti State Government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown and a curfew placed on movement in the state by two weeks.

FG Terminates Cash Transfer System In Four States

The minister for humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development, Hajia Sadiya Farouq has announced the termination of contracts for cash transfers in four states in the country.

European Union Gives Nigeria €50m

The European Union has made a whopping donation of €50 million, which equates to 21 billion Naira in local currency towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.