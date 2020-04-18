Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 18th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Lockdown: Returning To Work Is A Gamble – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sanni says returning to work without a vaccine in place against the coronavirus pandemic is a gamble.

China, G-20 To Give Nigeria, Others Debt Relief

China and G-20 countries say they will give debt relief to the world’s poorest countries known as IDA countries as classified by the World Bank.

Military Burst Boko Haram Cell In Nasarawa, Kill Four

The men of the Nigerian army has recorded more victory in its fight against insurgency as four suspected Boko Haram members were killed during a recent operation.

Masari Bans Congregational, Ramadan Lectures In Katsina State

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has ordered the suspension of Friday Juumat prayers and subsequently ban Ramadan lectures in the State.

21, Not 18 People Killed By Security Agencies – Falana

Foremost human rights lawyer. Femi Falana (SAN) says 21 not 18 persons have been killed in the first 14 days of the coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria so far.

Lockdown: Two Months Free Electricity Not For Everyone

The Nigerian government has clarified that the two-month free electricity supply being considered is not for all.

Wike Threatens Total Lockdown In Rivers State

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has announced ‘total lockdown’ of parts of Port Harcourt, the State Capital, as efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies.

Lockdown: Okowa Distributes Food items To Low-Income Families

Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has announced that the state is set to distribute food items to low-income families across the state as a cushion against the effect of the lockdown of the state.

Nasarawa Governor Buys 24 Vehicles For Lawmakers

Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa state governor has purchased 24 Toyota Hilux as official vehicles for lawmakers.

CAN Presidents Calls For Seven Days Prayers

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each day for 7 days to pray with their families.