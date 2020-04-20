Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 20th April 2020.

Guest At Kyari’s Burial Asked To Stay Away From Aso Rock – Garba

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari, says there is nothing extraordinary about asking people who attended the burial of Abba Kyari to stay away from Aso Rock.

Lockdown Killings In S/East, Call Your Men To Order – Abaribe Tells IGP

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, has decried the alleged extrajudicial killings of innocent Nigerians in the South East by policemen enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Governor Umahi Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew On Ebonyi State

Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi has imposed a curfew in the state between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. The governor made this known during a state broadcast at the new government house, Abakaliki.

Presidency Clarifies Late Abba Kyari’s Age

The presidency has come out to clarify the age of late Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, which has sparked public debate since his death.

Osun State Under Total Lockdown

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has reiterated that the 14 days stay at home order is a total lockdown in the State to avoid the outbreak or spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the state.

Air Peace Donates Food Items To Indigent Families In Lagos

Popular Nigerian airline, Air Peace has distributed food items to several indigent families in different areas in Lagos as palliatives for Nigerians in some parts of Lagos.

Lockdown Extension: Create Feeding Centers – MURIC Tells FG

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the Federal, state and local government authorities should immediately create feeding centres so as to cushion the effect of the extension of COVID-19 lockdown.

Presidency Bans Public From Paying Condolence Visit To Abba Kyari

The presidency has released a statement banning the general public from going to the resident of late Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, to pay the family a condolence visit.

We Must Not Allow Kyari’s Death To Be In Vain – Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says the country must not allow the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff be in vain.

Abba Kyari: Aisha Buhari Breaks Silence

Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari has finally reacted to the passing on of Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff(COS) to President Muhammadu Buhari.