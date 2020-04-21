Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Lockdown: No Lecture Sessions During Lockdown – Emir Of Sokoto

As Muslims gear up to begin the Ramadan fasting in the next coming days, the sultan of Sokoto and of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has ordered that there would not be public lectures as well as congregation prayers.

FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks

In a new development due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Federal Government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks.

Taskforce To Maintain Rivers State Borders, Not Police – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the state government would establish a task force to replace federal security agencies manning its borders.

Killings In Katsina Will Be Met With Decisive Force – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the latest attacks by bandits in Katsina State, saying it will be met with “decisive force”. President Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday night.

Lagos Begins Enforcement Of Face Mask Wearing In Public Spaces

Following the increase in the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Lagos state, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state would begin the enforcement of nose mask-wearing in the next coming days.

Sacked Kano Commissioner Apologizes For Mocking Kyari

Muazu Magaji, former commissioner of works and infrastructure in Kano state, who was sacked over his comments on the death of Abba Kyari, has apologized.

Guest At Kyari’s Burial Asked To Stay Away From Aso Rock – Garba

Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the President Muhammadu Buhari, says there is nothing extraordinary about asking people who attended the burial of Abba Kyari to stay away from Aso Rock.

Lockdown Killings In S/East, Call Your Men To Order – Abaribe Tells IGP

Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, has decried the alleged extrajudicial killings of innocent Nigerians in the South East by policemen enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Governor Umahi Imposes Dusk Till Dawn Curfew On Ebonyi State

Governor of Ebonyi State David Umahi has imposed a curfew in the state between 7:00 am and 7:00 pm. The governor made this known during a state broadcast at the new government house, Abakaliki.

Presidency Clarifies Late Abba Kyari’s Age

The presidency has come out to clarify the age of late Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, which has sparked public debate since his death.