Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Buhari Writes CJN, Demands More Prisoners Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) to free “deserving” inmates across Nigeria following the coronavirus pandemic. The president in a letter on Tuesday asked the state chief justices to immediately visit the prisons to free such inmates.

Delta State Enforce Use Of Facemask In Public Places

Delta State Government says residents would be made to compulsorily use face masks as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Kaduna State Enforce Use Of Facemask In Public Places

The Kaduna State Government has directed residents to wear face masks in public so as to reinforce the mandatory social distancing.

If Your Area Has Confirmed Cases, You Can Be Tested – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says anyone in an area that has recorded a confirmed case of coronavirus can now be tested.

Governor Abiodun Frees 249 Inmates

Ogun State Government has ordered the release of 249 inmates from five Correctional Centres across the state.

Lockdown: No Lecture Sessions During Lockdown – Emir Of Sokoto

As Muslims gear up to begin the Ramadan fasting in the next coming days, the sultan of Sokoto and of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has ordered that there would not be public lectures as well as congregation prayers.

FG Extends Closure Of Airports By Two Weeks

In a new development due to the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in the country, the Federal Government has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks.

Taskforce To Maintain Rivers State Borders, Not Police – Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the state government would establish a task force to replace federal security agencies manning its borders.

Killings In Katsina Will Be Met With Decisive Force – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the latest attacks by bandits in Katsina State, saying it will be met with “decisive force”. President Buhari made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, on Sunday night.

Lagos Begins Enforcement Of Face Mask Wearing In Public Spaces

Following the increase in the confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Lagos state, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the state would begin the enforcement of nose mask-wearing in the next coming days.