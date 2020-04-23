Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 21st April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

If You Have The Pen, We Have The Koboko – Umahi Threatens Journalists

David Umahi, Ebonyi state governor. The Governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, says the state has the koboko (cane) to flog any member of the correspondents’ Chapel wing of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi state that publishes negative story against the state.

Ramadan: Look Out For New Moon – Sultan Tell Muslims

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has directed Muslims to look for the new moon of Ramadan on Thursday, April 23.

Governor Diri Extends Lockdown In Bayelsa

Despite not recording a single case of coronavirus in Bayelsa, the state governor, Chief Douye Diri has further extended the lockdown of the state border by another 14 days.

Fayemi Orders Release Of 30 Inmates In Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the release of 30 prisoners in the Ado Ekiti Correctional Centre as efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria intensifies.

Lockdown: Five Governors Denied Flight Approval – Minister

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirka has revealed how he stopped several Nigerian Governors from traveling from their various states.

Buhari Writes CJN, Demands More Prisoners Release

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN) to free “deserving” inmates across Nigeria following the coronavirus pandemic. The president in a letter on Tuesday asked the state chief justices to immediately visit the prisons to free such inmates.

Delta State Enforce Use Of Facemask In Public Places

Delta State Government says residents would be made to compulsorily use face masks as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Kaduna State Enforce Use Of Facemask In Public Places

The Kaduna State Government has directed residents to wear face masks in public so as to reinforce the mandatory social distancing.

If Your Area Has Confirmed Cases, You Can Be Tested – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says anyone in an area that has recorded a confirmed case of coronavirus can now be tested.

Governor Abiodun Frees 249 Inmates

Ogun State Government has ordered the release of 249 inmates from five Correctional Centres across the state.