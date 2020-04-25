Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 25th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Kyari Played Key Role In Return Of $300m Abacha Loot – US Gov’t

The United States government has revealed that the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari played a prominent role in securing the release of Abacha’s $300m.

Don’t MisJudge Yourself If You Contract Coronavirus As A Christian – TB Joshua

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua says Christians can be infected by the coronavirus adding that ”it is just like another affliction”. This was in response to questions from different people on his Facebook page.

Adamawa Government Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has ordered a two weeks extension of the lockdown in the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Sokoto Budgets N500M For Ramadan Feeding

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has announced that the state would spend N500m to feed the state Muslim faithful during the Ramadan period.

Kaduna Set Up Mobile Court To Try Violators Of Lockdown

The Kaduna State Government has set up mobile Courts to try violators of its lockdown order. Solicitor General Chris Umar disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Buhari Urges Prayers As Ramadan Launches

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Ramadan fast to move closer to God and pray for the healing of their lands.

Sanwo-Olu Commissions New Police Area ‘J’ Command

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Thursday promised to continue to beef up the security apparatus in the State by providing the required support for the police for effective discharge of their duties.

We Won’t Lockdown Kebbi State – Governor Atiku Bagudu

The Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu has announced that his government won’t be ordering a lockdown in a State amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

ECOWAS Appoints Buhari As Coordinator Of COVID-19 Response in W.Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has been appointed the coordinator of the COVID-19 response in West Africa.

Governor Buni Pardons 27 Inmates In Yobe State

As efforts to decongestant Correctional Centres across the country in a bid to curtail the spread of Coronavirus, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved the release of 27 inmates in the State.