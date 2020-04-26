Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 26th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Corps Members To Receive April, May Allowance Without Clearance

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says corps members will receive payment of monthly stipend for the month of April without the usual gathering for clearance.

Ramadan: Speaker Gbajabiamila Sends Message To Muslims

As Muslims begin their Ramadan fasting, Speaker of the house of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has charged them to use the opportunity to pray against the pandemic currently ravaging nations.

Impose Curfew, Compulsory Use Of Face Masks – Governors Tell Buhari

Nigerian governors have written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to impose overnight curfew and make wearing of face masks in public compulsory.

Relief Rice Sent To Oyo Unfit For Consumption

The Oyo state government has described the 1,800 bags of rice it received from the federal government as palliative as unfit for consumption and hazardous to health of the state resident.

It Will Take A While Before Things Return To Normal – NCDC DG

Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), says it will take a while before Nigerians can go back to their normal lives.

Kyari Played Key Role In Return Of $300m Abacha Loot – US Gov’t

The United States government has revealed that the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari played a prominent role in securing the release of Abacha’s $300m.

Don’t MisJudge Yourself If You Contract Coronavirus As A Christian – TB Joshua

Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet TB Joshua says Christians can be infected by the coronavirus adding that ”it is just like another affliction”. This was in response to questions from different people on his Facebook page.

Adamawa Government Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has ordered a two weeks extension of the lockdown in the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Sokoto Budgets N500M For Ramadan Feeding

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has announced that the state would spend N500m to feed the state Muslim faithful during the Ramadan period.

Kaduna Set Up Mobile Court To Try Violators Of Lockdown

The Kaduna State Government has set up mobile Courts to try violators of its lockdown order. Solicitor General Chris Umar disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Buhari Urges Prayers As Ramadan Launches

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Ramadan fast to move closer to God and pray for the healing of their lands.