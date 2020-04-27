Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 27th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Customs Says Rice Sent To Oyo State Good For Consumption

The Nigerian customs service has disagreed with the Oyo state government that the rice it released to the state was unfit for human consumption.

Diversion Of Abuja Palliatives Not Possible

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, says palliatives for residents cannot be diverted by anyone but would get to residents.

Kano Deaths: PDP Demands Investigation

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has demanded an immediate investigation into the “disturbing mass death in Kano state.”

Publish Full Report Of Probe Into Kano Deaths – Falana

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has asked Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, to publish the full report of the investigation into the recent deaths in Kano.

Lagos To Organize Mass Burial If Mortuaries Aren’t Decongested Within Two Weeks

The Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has admitted they might resort to mass burials, as a way to decongest crowded mortuaries in the state.

Anambra State Relaxes Lckdwn, Churches Resume Full Activities

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has relaxed the coronavirus lockdown imposed on the state and has asked churches to commence full activities.

Corps Members To Receive April, May Allowance Without Clearance

The authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says corps members will receive payment of monthly stipend for the month of April without the usual gathering for clearance.

Ramadan: Speaker Gbajabiamila Sends Message To Muslims

As Muslims begin their Ramadan fasting, Speaker of the house of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has charged them to use the opportunity to pray against the pandemic currently ravaging nations.

Impose Curfew, Compulsory Use Of Face Masks – Governors Tell Buhari

Nigerian governors have written to President Muhammadu Buhari asking him to impose overnight curfew and make wearing of face masks in public compulsory.

