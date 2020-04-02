Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 2nd April 2020.

I Didn’t Donate N1bn To Fight Coronavirus – Peter Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Presidential elections, Peter Obi, says he did not donate N1billion for the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus: NCDC Confirms 23 More Cases In Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twenty-three new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 174.

Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10am-2pm – FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

COVID-19: Buhari Approves Release Of 70,000MT Grains

As a way of ameliorating Nigerians struggle during the lock down of some part of the nation over novel coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the released of 70,000 metric tons of grains to the masses.

Taraba State Government Orders Closure Of Markets

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public gatherings in the state. The governor gave the directives while addressing the people of the state on the update of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: Buhari’s Lockdown Order Is Legal – VP Osibanjo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari on the federal capital territory (FCT), Lagos and Ogun is legal.

Coronavirus: FG Suspends Reconstruction Of Enugu International Airport

The Federal Government has ordered the suspension of the ongoing reconstruction work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. Recall that in December 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved N10billion for the reconstruction of the airport.

IGP Adamu Tests Negative To Coronavirus

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has tested negative for coronavirus. In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba revealed that the IGP received his test result on Tuesday morning, having submitted samples on Friday, 27th March 2020.

Benue State Governor Orders Immediate Closure Of All Borders

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has ordered the closure of all the borders of the State to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Sultan Slams Clerics For Misleading Followers

Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has slammed some Islamic clerics over their non-adherence to instructions by experts on how to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.