Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 30th April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

FG Dispatches 110 Trucks Of Palliatives Foodstuff To Kano State

Sadiya Umar Farouq, minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says the federal government has dispatched 110 trucks of palliatives foodstuff to Kano State.

National Grid Collapses, Plunges Power Generation to 2983MW

The transmission company of Nigeria(TCN) has confirmed that the national grid suffered a collapse in the early hours of Wednesday.

Ondo Government Begins Production Of Nose Masks

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has announced that the state has started the production of locally made nose masks.

Germany Grants Nigeria 8.9bn Relief Funds

In support of Nigeria in the fight against COVID-19, Germany has granted Nigeria a debt relief worth €22.4 million (N8.9bn).

Kaduna Government Relaxes Lockdown Amidst Pandemic

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai has announced relaxation of its lockdown order.

FG Rescues Nigerian Lady Put Up For Sale By Lebanese

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has announced that the Nigerian lady put up for sale by a Lebanese, Wael Jerro on Facebook, has been rescued.

We May Ask Madagascar To Sen Us A Plane Load Of Herbs To Treat COVID-19 – SFG

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), says the country may ask Madagascar for a planeload of “herbal solutions” to treat COVID-19.

Why Buhari Eased Lockdown In Lagos, FCT, Ogun State – Mustapha

The relaxation of lockdown in the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos, and Ogun State have been eased for Nigerians to slowly return to their daily lives, the federal government has said.

MURIC Says Kano Deaths May Be A Plot To Decimate Muslims

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the recent deaths in Kano, may be “a deliberate attempt” at decimating the population of Muslims in Nigeria.

Umahi Lifts Ban On Okada Operators, Curfew Against Journalists

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi has relaxed the curfew he earlier imposed in the state as well as the activities of motorcycle operators.