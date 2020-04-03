Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 3rd April 2020.

Here are the major headlines.

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja Records Ten New Cases, Total Hit 184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 184. According to NCDC, “Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; seven in Lagos and three in the FCT.

Osun Records Six Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Osun state government has announced the detection of six new cases of coronavirus in the state, thus taking the total figure recorded in the state to 20.

Germany Airlifts 222 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

A total of 222 German nationals and nationals of other European citizens were airlifted out of Nigeria on Thursday, says the Geman Mission in Nigeria.

FG Apologizes For Begging For Ventilators

The federal government of Nigeria has described as regrettable the post wherein it begged for ventilators from American billionaire, Elon Musk on social media.

COVID-19: Air France Evacuates Nationals Out Of Nigeria

The French government on Thursday airlifted over 399 of its nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic, The Nation reports. The French nationals were airlifted out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by an Air France aircraft.

Germany Pledges €5.5M To Nigerian Humanitarian Fund

The German Mission in Nigeria has pledged €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, says the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria.

Falana Ask Soldiers To Stop Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

Human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to recall soldiers from enforcing the new stay-at-home order on Nigerians.

Coronavirus: Ondo State Government Closes All Borders

Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Ondo State Government on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of all its borders.

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Closure Of Plateau State Borders

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has ordered the closure of all entry and exit points in the state as preventive measures against Coronavirus intensifies.

Coronavirus: FG To Pay N20,000 To 5,000 Homes In Abuja

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has disclosed that the Nigerian government is paying N20,000 each to 5,000 households in the Federal Capital Territory, to help them cope with the difficulties the coronavirus pandemic might bring.